Francis Wilkinson: GOP feeds its persecution complex

The Republican National Convention may be built around the cult of personality of Donald Trump, who is stronger, faster, smarter, richer, more magnanimous, truthful and handsome than any human in history, but even the unparalleled glories of Trumpism are, in the end, mere reflections of the party’s true obsessions: persecution and aggression.

Those themes shape the rhetoric that conveys conservative values and inform the fantasies that occupy the party’s large and growing cohort of conspiracy theorists. They also reveal how thoroughly American conservatives view themselves as the unwilling subjects of liberal judgment, forever squirming beneath a hostile other’s gaze.

No healthy political party would elevate, and celebrate, the St. Louis couple whose great public contribution was pulling an AR-15 and a pistol on protesters who marched past the couple’s house on their way elsewhere. But Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who face low-level felony charges for “unlawful use of a weapon” are the quintessence of the GOP. First they felt persecuted by the presence of Black and brown strangers in their “quiet neighborhood.” Then they pulled out the home arsenal to wreak some vengeance.