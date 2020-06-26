Francis Wilkinson: Justices who favor gun rights fear Roberts does not

Americans have been fighting over guns with growing intensity since the onset of the culture wars in the 1960s. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to sit back and let the battle rage. The court opted not to hear 10 different gun rights cases, including some that would have enabled the justices to clarify key questions about the scope of the Second Amendment.
The court hasn’t decided a major gun rights case since 2010, when it said the Second Amendment applies to states and cities. Gun rights advocates, their appetite whetted by the landmark 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, which established an individual right to gun possession, had hoped to rack up dozens of supplemental victories in the high court by now. But something keeps stalling their progress.
It takes four justices to accept a case. There seems little doubt that Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas are strongly pro-gun rights. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when he was a member of a lower court, wrote an opinion so gung-ho, it reads like an audition for a job with the National Rifle Association (or perhaps a plea for NRA backing, which was subsequently rendered, for a seat on the high court).
So why did the court refuse to hear any cases? “It wasn’t for want of a good case,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of a book on the long history of contention over gun rights in the U.S., wrote on Twitter. “These 10 presented the justices with all the major open questions on the scope of the (Second Amendment).”
Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion in Heller left unanswered such basic questions as whether gun rights extend outside the home and whether high-powered, yet popular, semi-automatic rifles can be banned. If the four pro-gun justices declined to accept cases to clarify those rights, Winkler suspects they fear that Chief Justice John Roberts would join the court’s four liberals to form a counter-majority.
The court’s reticence leaves politicians in charge. In the wake of the Heller decision, states have moved in opposite directions on gun rights depending on whether they are dominated by Democrats or Republicans. Given the ease with which guns move across state lines, however, the red states’ lax laws influence crime and violence everywhere. A 2014 report found that 60% of guns used to commit crimes in Chicago from 2009 to 2013 came from out of state.
The U.S. is home to a firearms industry that employs 150,000 people and generates $24 billion in direct economic impact, leaving plenty of money to invest in politics and law, as well as in marketing and public relations. Besides, some Americans love guns the way others love their pets. And because gun extremists are part of a reactionary coalition housed in one of the two main political parties, they are over-represented in U.S. politics.
The urge to restrain the pathologies of gun culture is similarly basic. Roughly 100,000 Americans are shot each year, and both mass shootings and individual firearm deaths in the U.S. are so numerous, it’s become pointless even to compare them with those of any other developed nation. Children die because parents leave loaded guns readily accessible. In the face of mass death, the gun lobby and its political allies have one policy response: more guns, fewer restrictions.
The competing visions of gun rights are not easily reconciled. Each rests on the shaky foundation of the Second Amendment, a clumsily composed non sequitur conjured in an age of crude technology. The Supreme Court has opted, for now, to let the muddle prevail.
Francis Wilkinson writes editorials on politics and U.S. domestic policy for Bloomberg Opinion.
