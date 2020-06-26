Francis Wilkinson: Justices who favor gun rights fear Roberts does not

Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion in Heller left unanswered such basic questions as whether gun rights extend outside the home and whether high-powered, yet popular, semi-automatic rifles can be banned. If the four pro-gun justices declined to accept cases to clarify those rights, Winkler suspects they fear that Chief Justice John Roberts would join the court’s four liberals to form a counter-majority.

The court’s reticence leaves politicians in charge. In the wake of the Heller decision, states have moved in opposite directions on gun rights depending on whether they are dominated by Democrats or Republicans. Given the ease with which guns move across state lines, however, the red states’ lax laws influence crime and violence everywhere. A 2014 report found that 60% of guns used to commit crimes in Chicago from 2009 to 2013 came from out of state.

The U.S. is home to a firearms industry that employs 150,000 people and generates $24 billion in direct economic impact, leaving plenty of money to invest in politics and law, as well as in marketing and public relations. Besides, some Americans love guns the way others love their pets. And because gun extremists are part of a reactionary coalition housed in one of the two main political parties, they are over-represented in U.S. politics.