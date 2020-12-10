Gary Olson: Form a party that opposes the elite

Now — and this will be a sticking point for many of you but please hear me out — the attitude I’ve just described applies equally to those who fund and control the Republican Party. All the evidence suggests that Trump’s policies helped the rich get massively richer while not addressing your real-life daily grievances, the ones caused by obscene economic inequality and narrowly concentrated wealth and power.

The harsh reality is that neither the Schumers nor the McConnells are on our side. While local elections allow some citizen input, the higher the office the more one encounters a bipartisan phalanx peeing on our shoes and telling us it is raining.

The attitude of Wall Streeters, big business owners, the leisure class, those with immense inherited wealth and those highly compensated for serving them is this: “We’ve got ours. We want things to stay this way — unless of course, we can get even more.” Meanwhile, the standard of living for ordinary citizens continues to plummet.

Every four years they let us choose between two candidates who have already been carefully vetted to guarantee their fealty to the existing order of things. And it’s important to have two candidates because otherwise people might begin to suspect we live in one of those one-party states they’ve always warned us about.