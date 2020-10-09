Gary Yohe: Climate change harder to predict

Extreme weather events are now among the most destructive ever experienced. Climate and weather disasters in the United States since 2010 have averaged $80.2 billion in economic damage with 521 lives lost per year. But the reality is, that number is going up. Between 2015 and 2019, annual damages averaged $106.3 billion with 772 lives lost.

None of this is news to people who have been impacted by extreme weather and to scientists like me who have been paying close attention to these troubling trends. For decades, variable climate trajectories have wobbled along their trend lines as atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide resulting from human activity have increased since 1955 to produce seven of the hottest 10 years in history since 2010.

We’re starting to see these impacts manifest themselves in the weather we’re seeing, and the science is now telling us that something new and even more threatening is afoot. It is called “regressing toward the tails” — a very technical but very important new development.