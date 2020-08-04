GEORGE F. WILL: Each vote cast against him matters

Although the polls look bad for Trump's future, they look even worse for the nation's. The fact that 46% of those who voted in 2016 opted for Trump is much less dismaying than the fact that today, in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, 43% approve of his job performance. In 2016, he was a largely undefined figure to low-information voters, who are a large majority. Now, however, everyone has had three and a half years of exposure to him, and more than two in five Americans seem amenable to four more years of this.

Three things are clear. First, Trump will again lose the popular vote. Second, if he loses it narrowly, he will claim -- as he did when he won in 2016, and as he is beginning to do preemptively -- that fraud produced his margin of defeat. Third, many -- perhaps most -- of his voters, in their inexhaustible credulity, will agree.

So, this year every vote cast against him -- not just in the relatively few swing states, but also in states he will carry easily and those he will lose decisively -- matters. The larger his national popular vote margin of defeat, the more his predictable sore-loser whining will seem not just contemptible but risible.