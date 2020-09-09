George F. Will: 'Strategic ambiguity' about Taiwan must end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's first grave test approaches, not silently on little cat's feet but in the noisy stomping of totalitarians' boots. In 2021, Taiwan might provide the most perilous U.S. moment since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.

The U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan has become untenable, as has Joe Biden's 2001 stance. President George W. Bush, asked that year if the country has an obligation to defend Taiwan against an attack by China, said: "Yes, we do, and the Chinese must understand that." Bush was asked, "With the full force of the American military?" He answered: "Whatever it took." Bush's national security adviser, Condoleezza Rice, said "the Taiwan Relations Act makes very clear that the U.S. has an obligation that Taiwan's peaceful way of life is not upset by force."

Biden responded: "No. Not exactly." In a Washington Post op-ed, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to preserving Taiwan's "autonomy" under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, and to providing Taiwan with "defense articles and defense services" necessary for "sufficient self-defense capability." But he said the United States "has not been obligated to defend Taiwan since we abrogated the 1954 Mutual Defense Treaty," in 1980.