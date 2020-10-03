George Skelton: Candidates must release tax returns

OK, I’ve been wrong. President Donald Trump convinced me even before his disgraceful debate performance. Everyone seeking to lead our country should publicly release their tax returns.
Trump’s stunning case cries out for full tax disclosure by any presidential nominee of a major party. And my flip-flop was validated in Tuesday’s dark debate that was so painful to watch.
For two decades, I’ve argued that pressuring presidential and gubernatorial wannabes to show voters their income tax returns amounted to an unjustified invasion of privacy.
The needlessly nosy had no business peeping at which charities a candidate donated to and how much was given. For that matter, they didn’t need to know how much money the candidate made.
Candidates for federal and state office already must fill out statements of economic interest that purport to show their investments. But these reports are so vague they’re essentially useless. They should be greatly strengthened, for races at both the national and state level.
Politicians are very unlikely to do that, however.
Trump’s tax avoidance is so egregious that it has turned me into a strong advocate of presidential and gubernatorial candidates releasing their returns.
Trump is the first president since Watergate who has refused to make public his income tax data. Now we know why, thanks to an investigation by New York Times reporters. He would have looked like a tax evader — maybe even a cheat — and tarnished his image as a highly successful, deal-making business tycoon.
When voters elected Trump in 2016, they should have known that in 10 of the previous 15 years the self-proclaimed billionaire and real estate mogul paid no federal income taxes because of declared business losses, according to the Times, which cited leaked returns.
For 2016 and 2017, when he ran for president and first occupied the Oval Office, Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes each year, the Times reported. For context, the Internal Revenue Service figures the average tax filer paid about $12,200 in 2017.
Americans also should have learned from Trump that in his first two years as president, he received $73 million from foreign operations — potential conflicts of interest.
Voters likewise could have used this information: Trump received federal income tax refunds totaling $72.9 million, which the IRS is auditing. And he’s carrying $421 million in loans and debt. Who has him on the hook? We don’t know, but there’s an odor.
But Trump aside, the disclosure of tax data gives voters some confidence that an office seeker believes there’s nothing to hide. It may show the candidate is squeaky clean on taxes and a good risk for public office.
In the future, we should know how much a presidential or gubernatorial candidate is gaming the tax code before voting. There should be strong voter pressure on presidential candidates to open up their tax files and bad consequences if they refuse — such as being compared to Trump.
Political columnist George Skelton has covered government and politics for nearly 60 years and for the Los Angeles Times since 1974.
