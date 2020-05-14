Greta Myers: Sweden approach couldn't work here

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As quarantine restrictions drag on, Americans are getting heated. Protesters complain of governors' supposedly dictatorial measures. Conspiracy theories and blame games proliferate online. Even face masks have somehow become political. Our world is suffering together through what could be a profoundly unifying experience, but we in the United States seem more divided than ever on how to get through this.

Many conservatives are pointing to Sweden's novel coronavirus strategy as a better model for our country. Sweden's lax restrictions — schools still in session, restaurants still open — have been seen as proof by many Americans that there's a better alternative to painful "shelter in place" measures. Surely, protesters say, we could do more to minimize the massive economic fallout of this pandemic.

Never mind that Sweden's ratio of confirmed deaths to confirmed cases is twice that of the U.S., or that its pandemic death toll is so much higher than its neighboring nations. Sweden's leaders point to statistics which indicate they're flattening the curve and more quickly building herd immunity. That may be. Let's assume for the sake of argument that Sweden should be considered a success story.

Could Sweden's method work in the U.S.? In a word, no.