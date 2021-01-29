GUEST COLUMN: State must provide equal access, quality

Chronic underfunding threatens child development and stands in the way of young adults’ college and career success. Worse, these actions disproportionately affect our low-income communities and communities of color.

Even before COVID-19, in early childhood, young children across the state lacked access to high-quality and affordable services. Many pockets of the state had and continue to have “child care deserts,” and the industry struggles to recruit and retain a workforce that earns near poverty level wages. Illinois’ higher education sector has been underfunded for a decade, leaving institutions no choice but to shut down programs, raise tuition and rely on out-of-state students’ tuition. These practices have priced many Illinois students out of the market or decreased the number of opportunities available.

By no means left unscathed, prior to the passage of EBF in 2017, the K-12 public education system weathered years of deep cuts, as the practice of across-the-board reductions known as “proration” resulted in the largest losses of state funding for the state’s highest-need school districts. While EBF has significantly bolstered K-12 funding, and done so with a strong equity focus, we still have a long way to go.