There’s a teacher shortage in America.

I’m sure many of you are aware teachers are leaving the profession in droves. College students have found out that the cost-benefit ratio from spending four years of time and treasure on a questionable future in teaching are moving out of teacher’s education professions all around our country. It's caused a shortfall that our country is going to have a hard time fixing or finding a remedy.

The teaching profession has changed. It has become a swamp of political drama, parent/teacher adversarial relationships, school boards that destroy instead of building relationships with teachers. There are fees teachers must pay to keep their licenses to keep their jobs. It is a job where we are being attacked verbally, physically and psychologically while our society shrugs its shoulders.

We need Decatur’s community leaders, business leadership, DPS61 leadership and the IEA/DEA teachers’ union to create a new model going forward to put wind in our teacher’s sails and bring diverse and qualified teachers to Decatur. The residual benefits could trickle down to the young minds we are entrusted with.

Teacher salaries are being impacted heavily by the costs of living. The cost to teach and be a teacher is becoming prohibitive and is another reason the shortage of teachers of rising. It was never a profession that created extensive wealth. However, it was never supposed to be a profession that broke teachers on the wheel of financial problems hitting them right and left. Increasingly teachers are having to work two jobs to make ends meet and I don’t think that is a direction that is sustainable to pull new educators into our Decatur schools.

I have an idea. I’m stealing it from Chino, California. That community is dancing the cutting edge to create an atmosphere that positively impacts teachers and makes them want to move into the communities where the students they teach live.

Chino is building low-cost housing for their teachers behind one of their schools and the residual effects are starting to make positive rumblings all over California and the country. By going on this venture, they are making an investment in the teachers in their district and telling the world they understand that competition for teachers is only going to expand. They are creating an atmosphere that makes teachers live and invest in the students they teach and mentor.

My grand scheme is complicated, bold and groundbreaking. Grab businesses that have a deep concern about the education of young people because they need trained students to build their products. Involve the IEA/DEA unions to help with guidance, selection process and protections. Get the Keil building and school board to wrap their arms around it and use it as a recruiting tool and a financial investment to grab teachers that are diverse and qualified.

Have all three bodies go into a venture together that puts DPS61 on the map for outstanding teachers to look at the Decatur landscape to teach and not ignore on all job listing sites.

The venture I speak of is an investment in our children’s future. Let’s buy apartment buildings in the school district that are empty and allow students in the trades of DPS61 to reinvigorate, repair and renovate them for teacher living use at low cost.

Ed Walton, the fantastic trades and construction teacher for DPS61, could get students interested in trades by giving them knowledge and training you cannot put a price on. Grab retired trades individuals to help and pay them for their valuable time, skills and trades knowledge. Have them teach our students so they can hit the ground running for the factories and building trades all around our area. You build a pool of workers by letting them build.

Teachers on the fence about not wanting to come to Decatur will look twice at a place that puts teachers in such an environment. It adds to teachers’ salaries. It allows young teachers to put more funds towards their student debts. It forces teachers to live with and become part of the communities they teach in. New teachers can meet families, go to churches and businesses and wave to the families they are responsible for caring for and educating.

If the district, Decatur teachers’ union and the business investors all created a tribunal to add protections, safety nets and expectations with reasonable negotiated outcomes for the teachers gaining from the property investment, I think it could build and create trust and new lines of communication that can be strained at times.

I believe in this town. An old Latin proverb states, “Fortune favors the bold.” Let’s show the world our boldness is free of boundaries.