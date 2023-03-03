I had surgery the other day at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. I had my arm repaired, and the team of doctors and nurses was top-notch. They were kind, attentive and on point with the diagnosis and repair of my arm. I was in agony, and they took it away. I was a lion with a thorn in my paw and they dealt with my rage and pain and gave me a new working limb.

But this isn’t about my surgery. Instead, it’s about a nurse I had that day who was also a former Decatur Public Schools student — a wonderful, caring soul whom I had the honor to teach. She was my surgical prep nurse and she made me feel like 10 tons of steel and ready to assume the surgical task placed in front of me by my crumbling body.

Her gift of kindness, nurturing and reminding me of why I teach is a gift I’m going to hold on to for a very long time.

I taught Elizabeth at Eisenhower High School, and she was a precocious and fantastically outgoing student. I never had a problem with her and from what I recall, she never had a problem with me. The 2013 graduate was like the hundreds of students who grace our building hallways, showing up to learn and make our community better after they walk across the stage to nab their high school diplomas.

Recently a Central Florida student assaulted a teacher and beat her into serious jeopardy. Descriptions of the attack filled news channels, and the video of the beating was shown again and again. People spewed opinions about how dangerous our schools are, the problems that are bringing down the foundations of education and the undisciplined youth ruling our classrooms.

I didn’t see any videos of Elizabeth when she was in school. Her kindness and hard work were never talked about in public restaurants, civic sites and businesses. Her greatness was never featured on CNN or Fox News, never fodder for the 48-hour news cycle. She just showed up and clocked in and did her best. Her like far outnumbered the ruffians that people feel are running amok in our schools.

I went into surgery terrified. I had lost the use of my left arm. When I was put on the runway to go into surgery, Elizabeth was there, waiting to prep me and prop me up. Her nursing care was meticulous and caring. She gave me professional answers to my fear-filled attempts to understand the surgery they were going to do on my arm.

Elizabeth told me stories of my teaching. She laughed about lessons learned from me and other teachers as she glided across the surgical prep ward like a moth dancing around the flame.

I watched, smiled and was granted a moment's peace from a gifted former student giving back to make my life better, safe and hopefully pain-free.

I’m going to defend all the Elizabeths in DPS61, the hundreds of children, tweens and teens that are a blessing and becoming part of what we are as a community.

I’ve seen academic feats that would amaze you. I’ve been brought to tears by poetry and songs sung by angels sent from on high. However, all we hear about are fights and lack of discipline.

Do you realize every day in education is not like what happened in Central Florida? Do you understand we have a 10-to-1 good-to-bad student ratio in our schools? Many beautiful children who will never hurt you, who will eventually help you in some profession, business and or health care system. Our students are trying, and they are dealing with issues and things I personally didn’t have to deal with until I was much older.

Hundreds of my former students are nurses, police officers, soldiers, firefighters, pastors, quality factory and restaurant workers, and I could go on forever. They walked DPS61 hallways. DPS61 provided them with avenues to grow, mature and learn. Some of them may have caused a problem or two. We stood by them and now they stand for us.

Yes, students fight, and they challenge me in rude and aggressive ways sometimes. There are students who don’t try to the best of their abilities, and there are those who give you every ounce of ability and kindness they have as they sit in my desk chairs.

An out-of-control young man in Central Florida attacked a teacher. I refuse to let him be the representation of students around my state and city. He will not set the narrative.

Let Elizabeth Johnson set the DPS61 narrative. A nurse. A quality woman. She is engaged to a great young man and will be married soon. A woman fighting to help others even as your eyes dance over my words. I’m going to let her set the framework, design and be the model of the fantastic DPS61 students in our schools.

Thanks, Elizabeth. Thank you for helping to pull the thorn from the lion’s paw and being there during his pain. Thanks for giving back to Decatur.

Lastly, thanks for being a blessing to DPS61’s hallways and making us proud.