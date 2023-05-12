How do you place a value on something? What makes you recognize how important something is and place a monetary value on it? I wonder all the time about groups and how their salaries are connected to their level of the defined importance society places on the impact they make on our communities.

For example, why do entertainers, recording artists, NBA, NFL and other professional athletes make so much money and why do teachers, police officers and other community servants get less compensation? What makes society say Brad Pitt’s contributions have so much more value than people who risk their lives every day in law enforcement? Value assessment can seem skewed sometimes.

A group in Decatur that works for Decatur Public Schools provides an incredible service and I feel their value might be the most under-assessed and least invested in our community. There’s a group that provides a list of items so long and gets compensated so little you’d be baffled.

I want to stand before this community’s judges and lay out a case that has extensive evidence that our teaching assistants’ roles are misunderstood, unexplained, under-assessed and extremely undervalued. Your Honors, here is my case.

Each day teaching assistants have a diverse yet extremely important role in the education system of Decatur. A teaching assistant's list of duties can range from toileting special needs students to helping create lesson plans. They assist in supervising classrooms, hallways, cafeterias and school buildings.

They may aid a teacher in helping reach students who don’t understand directions or read under Lexile score and give the student the chance to keep up with students who are better readers. They enhance learning experiences for students by providing scaffolding for success. They feed students who cannot feed themselves and give help to the helpless.

Last year my outstanding teaching assistant at Johns Hill, Susan Niesman, brought a new way to reach a class of students I wasn’t connecting with. I could give instructions until I was blue in the face, and they stared at me like Mr. Rushmore. I felt inadequate and then Niesman unlocked the door with what I will call the “Niesman Method” until they carry me out on my shield.

She brilliantly came up with a way to generate models that dissected each complicated part of my conceptual project to enhance students learning. She gave me the key to unlock every safe and grab tons of educational gold in students I felt like I was failing.

She courageously and with a better road map to take a better course allowed me to have one of my most enjoyable teaching years in my career. Teaching assistants do not have to do extra like she did for me, but they do so much beyond their job descriptions you cannot put a monetary amount on what they provide.

Our teaching assistants are presently negotiating a new contract with our district leadership. The negotiations are taking place right now as I present the case to you about the valuable role, they serve for DPS61. It is my hope and prayer they go well.

I wanted to lay out what exactly they do and detail their connection to our students. This connection is valuable that needs fairly negotiated compensation. I’m hoping our community will gain understanding from my writing and my display of teaching assistants’ roles and possible days in their lives. It is a service that our society may not see as valuable, and I think that is because they work in anonymity for the schools they serve. That service should be brought out of the shadows and have light shown upon it.

Negotiating a contract requires tact, skill and more than anything understanding. You can fight and make the negotiating model a painful process with scorched earth all around or you can reach across the table and see merits in each other’s arguments and find a way to create a sustainable financial system that allows your teaching assistant servants to make a living.

And from one teacher that I’m sure represents many teachers in the community I want to say thank you to all the teaching assistants who are in the classrooms with us every moment. Thank you for filling the cracks of our educational walls and thanks for serving our students in such a selfless way. Teaching assistants make student lives better and that component