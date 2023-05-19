There are no easy ways to say goodbye. We do it every day with a quick flick and then out the door we go, ready to tackle the day and hopefully get back to our recliners with no dents or dings.

History books show saying "goodbye" began in the mid to late 1500s in England. There is a tale of a letter an English scholar named Gabriel Harvey wrote using a form of "goodbye" in 1573. He concluded that document with the phrase “Godbwye” and the term mutated and was contracted and broken out into the word goodbye.

Harvey was really saying, “God be with ye.” It was a way to transmit God’s peace and love on the journey. A Christian salute that inserted meaning and hope for the day with the person he communicated with. He wanted safe passage and God’s blessings on his friends.

"Goodbye" is taught to toddlers to salute grandmas and grandpas across the globe. It is taught to display word usage and give some “sugar” to a loved one’s parting. It is a display that causes laughter, smiles and tears with hard hugs to follow.

The teaching of the word usually doesn’t follow with an explanation of the early English meaning or the deep message you are sending.

I have had widowed friends stare out windows and converse with me about the inability to say goodbye to the loved one lost. On my life journey, I’ve seen friends who lost a grandchild, a child or another designated family member and feel as if a part of them was amputated.

How do you say goodbye to a missing piece that completes the puzzle? Goodbye is a word that feels like a period at the end of a run-on sentence.

When the doctors gave me my diagnosis and I knew there was a serious chance I might die, goodbye became all too real. When you’re diagnosed with kidney failure, you have two options: March through dialysis or die. Goodbye becomes crystalline and goodbye takes on a permanence.

I couldn’t even think about goodbye as I struggled to live with my family. When I played games or dined with my loved ones, I’d stare at them and feel the preciousness of each moment. The food tasted better with them and the words out of their mouths were recorded with permeance in my mind. I held on to those moments in my mind with two clutched fists.

I had courageous friends dying of cancer ask me, “How can I say goodbye?” I’d look at them and say the only thing that popped out of my mouth. “Don’t say goodbye.” They would look at me and smile and under that simple phrase they would nod and look into my eyes, and I could feel a release and a sigh of comfort.

I started to not say goodbye when I was sick. The word goodbye for some reason took on new meaning and it had a different connotation. I started saying, “I love you.” It made people uncomfortable and gave many pauses. I’m sure a few were put off and never graced me with their presence again.

I began saying it to my coworkers and my acquaintances because even though we may have had a disagreement, argument or a spat, I wanted them to know when we parted I had no hard feelings and I appreciated the time together.

Believe it or not many started saying it back to me. Even strangers struggled through the phrase, and we didn’t say goodbye. We just said a quick uncomfortable “I love you.”

I’ve grabbed handfuls of dirt and thrown them on my mother’s casket, and I can tell you in that moment I never felt goodbye. All I ever felt was "How do I get to you? Where did you go? I want to be there."

I couldn’t drape myself over the coffin. All I could do was walk around like an animal trying not to rage against the cage of goodbye.

I’ve had to say goodbye permanently to my mother and father. I had to say goodbye to a marriage and countless friends who passed to Heaven with me trying to mumble the words "goodbye" with feeble attempts.

When the children I raised moved out of the home I built for them. I helped them move and hugged them with my chest filled with pride. I’m not going to lie to you -- the moving boxes I loaded in my truck had teardrop stains all over them. I couldn’t say goodbye. I just said, “I love you. When will you be over for dinner?”

My plumber showed up the other day and fixed a sewer problem I had at my house. He came and was quick to fix it and get my house’s water works up and running. When finished he, collected his craftsman’s tool and handed me a digital bill he printed off in his van.

I paid him and as he was leaving, I said, “Thanks for all your hard work. I love you sir.” The most uncomfortable pause followed. He looked up at me as my cheeks turned red. He said, “That’s something I don’t hear every day. Thanks for your business. (Pause). I love you too man.”

I don’t want you to leave. So, I’ll just say this to you all -- thanks for reading and I love you.