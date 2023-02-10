I’m going to tell you a love story. It’s cheesy and full of rose petals. It is a tale that was weaved of the incredible toughness and incredible love of one woman. A woman of uncommon character and designed with the hard outer crust of an Oreo cookie and that inner “double stuff” that is the cream of a deep and fulfilling bond.

I met my wife in a time of turmoil and tumult. I became a single divorced father of three small children, and I was filled with rage, doubt and fear. I was lashing out and in a place that forced me to retreat from dating and meeting women. I closed off my life and heart.

I became a recluse that constantly batted away friends trying to set me up with people they thought would be of interest to me to date. It was all I could do to get through the day, and I wanted nothing to do with members of the opposite sex. I was not inclined to listen to, smell, talk with or meet ladies.

Now I’m not saying it was a time of complete darkness. I fell in love with my children. They consumed me. When storms hit Decatur, my bed became a rallying point for three little souls afraid of the thunder and hail hitting the home we created together. I started out a lousy father and their loving hearts and hands made me clay they folded into beautiful pottery that was painted with their love.

My children became my focus. Women not so much. I’d date occasionally, so I could just roll my eyes at every dinner conversation. I’d go out just to laugh at women who thought they were all that and a bag of chips. I went on dates to set traps so I could go out with my friends and joke about the stumbles and falls that I set ladies up to make. I was broken. I was incapable of connection and more importantly to this story, I was unkind and unlovable.

Then like a lightning strike I made the agreement with a co-worker to meet up with a woman she knew at a Warrensburg-Latham High School football game. I agreed to meet the woman just to make my co-worker happy and to be truthful I forgot I was even supposed to meet this lady at the game. Yet I went to the game and so did Ranee.

I talked to her. I was not an embarrassment to her or to myself. It was a nice meeting. However, I wouldn’t say it was the magic of wonderful movie-making. In fact, I never intended to call her or see her again. It was a nice chance meeting. I thought I had made an OK acquaintance and I put her and the moment out of my mind.

My co-worker came by my classroom and asked if I was going to call Ranee. I said, “Sure, sure.” Lying through my teeth. I had no intention of dealing with the quiet church mouse I met at the game. My dating game had flamed out and I was not going to fan any embers.

And yet Ranee kept coming. She called me. I began listening and more importantly, I began to make a friend. I may not have needed a significant other, but God knows I was short on friends during that time in my life.

Little did I know I had met and was meeting the woman who would save my life. She refused to talk romance. She talked life and Decatur. Ranee played with my children and became my young daughter’s friend and bonded with my sons. I watched like a hawk waiting for the mouse to make the mistake of dancing in front of my gaze. I waited and hoped to see her make that mistake so I could easily amputate her and then blame her and God for my place in life.

She challenged my precepts and rules like the best lawyer in New York City. We would go back and forth at each other like two friends arguing who, or what was the best running back, actor and restaurant of all-time. She was frustrating and she was decisive. She negotiated and fought for every inch of everything like the finest union negotiating team you ever saw. Like the ocean, she began to erode the beach. She dug into my soul like a tick on a dog and like the Beast, I began to see Beauty.

I’ll never forget the first day a doctor told me I was going to die from my ailments and my lack of seriousness in dealing with my diabetes and kidney failure. I began to shake and sob. It was my fault and my denial that put me in that place and time. It wasn’t my God’s fault or the doctor’s fault. The crime rested at my feet, yet I attached blame to all who were charged with my care.

All I heard for five years of dialysis and painful testing was her voice saying, “cowboy up," “get up,” “quit blaming everyone,” “get to your appointment and stop whining.” I couldn’t even walk, but I got up and wobbled so her eyes could see my trying. When doctors denied me and said the end was nigh, she just grinned and said in kindness, "We’ll try someone else." She looked for answers on her phone, on YouTube, under rocks and she asked every doctor every question she could until she found me the doctor that would save my life.

Stubborn as a mule, tough as a box of rattlesnakes, immovable and unconquerable. There is no ocean or desert she cannot or will not cross. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m so proud to introduce you to Ranee Hale…my wife, my love and the beautiful rose that puts the sharpest, nastiest, and most irritating thorns in my side.