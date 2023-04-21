I recently had the single greatest viewing of art I’ve ever participated in. It took place at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, otherwise known as Newfields.

I had a deeply personal and moving experience at The Lume in that facility. There they make paintings and art come to life on the huge floor of the museum. It is a theater-like experience where arts masters’ works are brought to life. Landscapes come to life with images that are part of the paintings. Horses, boats, birds and all forms of fauna move in the wind. The entire time you can walk around and watch it unfold.

Look, I’m a barbarian. I cannot tell you how it happens. I cannot explain the magic. I just know my knuckle dragging stopped and I stood up and walked for about two hours. I touched the obelisk of knowledge in a sci-fi movie, and I walked upright and began to speak in full sentences. It was a mesmerizing and incredibly personal experience in art observation.

My parents had a deep connection to the arts, and I was taught early on to love all formats of artistic endeavor. Theater, pottery, movies, paintings, writing sculpture and all types of mediums were forced upon me by my parents.

My mother once told me, “Kevin, art is an artist sharing his or her gift and a message with us across the time continuum forever.” I think I asked my mom 27,000 times what a continuum was, and she would raise her eyebrows and say, “Kevin, do your best to keep up.”

My pops was the director of the Staley Library on Millikin’s campus for over 25 years and he fought for no limits on artists sharing their work in the library. I remember my father curated a paperweight collection on the top of floor of Gorin Hall on Millkin’s campus. They were glass menageries and full of images and flakes of brilliant glass. I argued with my father for days it was beautiful, but it wasn’t art. He touched one globe held it up in the light and said, “The depth of the incorrectness in your argument is so profound I dare not waste my time explaining to you the error of your ways.” I looked at the globe glisten in the light and smiled ear to ear.

My father stood against any size or shape of art censorship. I remember a time a set of painted nudes was being displayed in the library and many came forward to voice their displeasure. Dr. Hale defended the display and defended the art even though he personally was embarrassed on a critic’s level.

He came home sat at dinner and explained to my mother his frustration with people not understanding the concept of censorship and the path it can lead you down. I snapped at him. “Take them down. Why anger donors, alums and people of all walks of life?” The stare he gave me would have melted the northern polar cap. His words were terse, effective and directly to the point. “Where does it stop? Where do you draw the line, or do we let fascists pick what goes up in the educational setting? Your personal feelings cannot define, describe, or explain art. Only the artist has the right to define his art.”

My beautiful wife took me to Newfield’s to see the art and bought two tickets to see Monet’s masterful works in the Lume. I walked in never having experienced art in the round in such an immersive and sensory overloaded way. It moved me. The display made me see Monet in a new and evocative way.

As soon as the music began to play with the Monet caste images, I began to tear up. My wife grabbed my hand and I was taken back to when my mother took my hand to look at every form and creative effort of art. I instantly remembered looking at art while mom stared into it like she was trying to cross the time continuum she used to ask me to understand.

I heard my father’s voice tell me art is defined by the artist and I saw Monet take me to a definition that was beyond my mind to comprehend or measure. Flowers, real-life images and common folk renderings made my mind bend with contorted amusement.

My wife Ranee reached up to wipe the tear off my cheek as Monet’s art came to life right before my eyes.

I was raised by people who saw the value of art and the relevance of its cultural transmission of deeply personal messages. My parents taught me writing, painting, music, sculpture, film and theater all hold a rightful place in the fine arts pantheon.

I was taught that the many forms of art are rivers that must be traveled to open and heal your soul. From Monet, to Dickenson, to Michelangelo, to Arthur Miller and Mozart and countless others, we are so blessed to navigate those rivers.