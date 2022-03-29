HAMMER: Soil, water conservation is vital

As a resource conservationist, Tina’s day is full helping farmers invest in both a better harvest and a brighter future for our farmland.

She’s up early to go across the county and meet a farmer who wants to make more environmentally friendly decisions on his land but isn’t quite sure how to do it. Tina advises him to start easy: Take a small piece of land, plant cover crops and tap into existing state and federal funding to help cover the costs of these proactive measures.

If that works, the farmer can expand to cover more of his land with crops that grow in the off seasons – preventing soil erosion and literally saving nearby streams and community water systems from the results of growing nutrient loss.

She then heads back to sit down with local planners concerned about the best ways to reduce stormwater impacts from a new residential development. Finally, there is a late stop at an after-school program to talk about the important role that pollinators play in our environment.

It’s clear the staff of Soil and Water Conservation Districts are helping drive many often small but critical decisions that, all added up, mean tremendous savings across our state. How does it make sense, then, to cut off the very funding provided last year at a time when Illinois is staking its claim as a worldwide leader on tackling climate change?

It doesn’t, and we hope state legislators agree.

Since the days of the devastating ecological disaster of the Dust Bowl in the Midwest in the 1930s, conservation staff have been the respected, effective boots on the ground building relationships, providing technical guidance, and ensuring project funding helps support goals we all agree on: healthier soils, cleaner water, proper wildlife habitat.

We know Illinois’ soil health and water quality challenges are significant and growing in concern. SWCDs have adapted to budget cuts over the past decade to do more with less, but we cannot risk undermining our collective interest in environmental and agricultural health by cutting back on the very advocates who help make it happen.

Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Legislature took an important step forward with a critical funding boost of $8 million after years of cuts, to $16 million annually. SWCDs welcomed the infusion by correcting dramatic staff reductions that cost all of us the capacity and institutional knowledge critical to stronger conservation practices.

This year, though, that extra funding has been proposed to be eliminated. That’s why our organization is among a diverse group of advocates supporting Senate Bill 3471, to match Illinois’ ambitious soil health and conservation goals with the funding and strategy needed to reach them. The proposed Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act, extending the Partners for Conservation Program, maintaining funding for the popular Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program, and supporting the ongoing Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy all should work in partnership to help every landowner who shares our goals of investing in our land’s future.

Tina, who represents hundreds of resource conservationists across Illinois, will be checking emails late at night, making sure each stop on tomorrow’s trek supports soil health and clean water. The Legislature should step up to maintain funding for SWCDs and show we are right there for them.

Grant Hammer is executive director of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, located in Springfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0