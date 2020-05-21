Harvey Wasserman: Nation must prepare to vote by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The more we learn about COVID-19, the more likely it seems most of us will be voting by mail this fall. Voting in person has become, and will likely remain, too dangerous.

Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah have long been voting by mail. California now says it will join them, and other states are likely to follow.

What’s needed is a national commitment to voting by mail. Under this system, all registered voters would receive a postpaid ballot. They can then make their choices, sign the ballot, seal an interior envelope and send it back.

But for this to happen nationwide this fall, we must start working now.

First, we need to push back against the purging of voter rolls. Investigative reporter Greg Palast estimates some 17 million citizens have already been removed in advance of the 2020 election.

Further, some legislatures are demanding that ballots come in with one or two witness signatures, or even a notarization. This represents an insurmountable burden to many voters, which seems to be the point.