Helen Ubiñas: We always choose guns over people

And here we are again, pundits and politicians with the gall to proclaim that enough is enough in the wake of another mass shooting that only puts into sharper focus how enough is never enough in this country.

Boulder's assault-weapons ban was blocked by a judge 10 days before the grocery store attack.

Flags had barely been raised back to full staff after the shootings in Georgia that claimed the lives of mostly women of Asian decent before they were lowered again for those killed in Boulder.

And yet just hours after the Colorado shootings, the National Rifle Association tweeted out part of the article in the U.S. Constitution that states:

"A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."

That kind of shameless blood gurgling is kind of their thing.

On the 2018 morning that students across the country walked out of their schools in honor of those killed in Florida by a gunman wielding an AR-15-style rifle, the NRA tweeted out a picture with this disgusting caption:

"I'll control my own guns, thank you."