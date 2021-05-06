Horacio Sierra: Higher education lacking diversity

Universities need to emphasize teaching, to be transparent about their lack of diversity, and to recruit, nurture and retain faculty members from diverse backgrounds — racially, ethnically and economically.

The University of Maryland, College Park, publishes its numbers, and they are not stellar. While 45% of its undergraduate students come from what they call “minority” backgrounds, only 24% of its faculty members do. The University of Maryland, Global Campus’ statistics are just as bad. While 47% of its undergraduate are “minorities,” only 28% of its faculty members are. For a university without a physical footprint, there are few excuses about being unable to draw from a diverse faculty pool since instructors can, arguably, live anywhere in the world.

Colleges need to be transparent with their numbers to enable candid conversations about equity. Sharing numbers about the number of students who receive loans and Pell Grants should also be included in the conversation. Such numbers would inform potential students, faculty and donors about how successful institutions are in creating a campus that reflects America.