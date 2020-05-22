James Jay Carafano: US demands on WHO have made a critical difference

The WHO, meanwhile, took the statements of the Chinese government at face value. It even defended the regime’s actions — statements and actions that we now know to be false and self-interested. These were inexcusable oversights.

There are deeper problems with the WHO. The organization over-invests in health and safety issues that have little to no prospect of posing a threat to spread from one country to another. The WHO dedicated less than 15% of its budget in 2018 and 2019 to detecting and responding to global pandemics. Arguably, this should have been the organization’s top priority.

Meanwhile, the organization supports abortion, and spends tens of millions on traffic safety, substance abuse, gender issues and a host of other issues that have nothing to do with the deadly serious issues that threaten to spread from one country to another — issues the WHO should be focusing on.

The president has drawn a red line, stating in his letter that if the WHO did not clean up its act in 30 days, the U.S. would withdraw from the organization. Detractors can dispute the president’s timing and tactics, but what cannot be disputed is that the WHO failed when it was most needed.