Jay Ambrose: An autocratic, unprecedented route

We've never seen anything like it, have we — some state governments not just advising people on how to spend Thanksgiving with their families, but dictating how they do it or whether they do it at all? Here was totalitarianism unknown in American history, cops just maybe arresting you if there were too many people at the table, and it did not stop there.

Some states have also dictated how many people can go to church despite precautions being taken. And, yes, it is totally proper to give advice, to say lives could be at stake from COVID-19 if large numbers were gathering in close proximity, and, to go further, to say this isn't just about you but about the harm you can do to others through transmission. But here's the thing. If government travels an autocratic, unprecedented route with the pandemic, what's going to happen to liberty generally and with other matters, such as climate change?

Keep in mind that President-elect Joe Biden has called climate change an "existential threat," meaning human existence is at risk. But while they do say climate change is going to demand some tough adjustments, there are scientists who disagree while they point to cautious steps and innovative ideas in the wings. We need to skip such extreme solutions as replacing fossil fuels with renewable fuels and saying goodbye to industrialism.