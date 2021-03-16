Jay Ambrose: Biden forgets to say thanks to Trump

Trump counted on announcements of success prior to election day and instead got them after election day, nothing political intended, it was said. He not only had doses on hand as promised prior to the year’s end, but agency staffers had worked out efficient distribution plans with the military, and no, there were not enough doses right off to do as much as Biden wanted. He was still not empty-handed and he worked with an additional Trump-assisted drug company to enable a promise: There would be enough vaccines by May to give everyone shots.

Would it be fair to say that Biden is doing a bad job? To go that far would require a critic bringing up his failure to get all public schools open. It would require Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot repeating how Biden had endangered Texans by letting possibly infected immigrants into the state through askew border policies. Small Texas towns are struggling to cope with the new arrivals, Abbot said in response to Biden’s not liking his policy of letting businesses open up. You think like a Neanderthal, Biden barked in so many words.