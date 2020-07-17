Jay Ambrose: Carlson vs. Duckworth, round one

“Well, let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point,” she replied by way of political evasion, obviously recognizing there were voters out there who would say yes, that this slave-owner is a symbol of evil along with other voters recognizing heroic greatness that helped render a country that Abraham Lincoln called “the last, best hope of earth.”

It’s the case, too, that there has been a dialogue of sorts by way of 900 biographies and 5,000 scholarly papers, but she was anxious to slam President Donald Trump for a July 4th speech that emphasized July 4th.

She said he “spent more time worried about honoring dead Confederates than he did talking about the lives of our Americans” even though he never mentioned Confederates once. He did fret about anti-Americanism while listing diverse personalities who helped define us, such as Louis Armstrong. The show’s hostess clearly wanted to get back to the question of whether we are a heap of horror or an accumulation of blessings, and asked again whether it was a “good idea” to take down statues of Washington. Duckworth agreed he was not a traitor, but said, “I think we should listen to everybody.”