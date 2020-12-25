Jay Ambrose: Does Trump have a present for you

Despite Trump’s unforgivable bumbles, the real responsibility on most fatality issues rests with the states. The Trump administration has made major moves from the start, and connect the brilliant Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical firms to the Warp Speed program and we are in a hurrah moment.

This achievement is as joyous as the pandemic has been horrific, but some are worrying about taking the vaccine, others are pointing out that virus dangers have lately been increasing and we’ve got an argument about whether we should have a far-reaching economic shutdown. We shouldn’t. There are ways to protect the most vulnerable without a shutdown that, at its worst, could assure long-term economic wreckage and more deaths.

Trump’s pre-pandemic economic accomplishments have helped the country endure the onslaught and we have had numerous indications of economic relief when the virus tapers off. It was surely encouraging for Pence and President-elect Joe Biden to agree to videos showing them receiving shots.

Trump is clearly down and out because of his election loss and is insistent on recounts that are not going to happen. He should cut it out and the tearfully shocked New York Times should understand this legal frenzy is not a fraction of the attack on our most cherished principles as was easily discovered in the scandalous Mueller investigation.