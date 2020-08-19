Jay Ambrose: Harris is far from perfect

There was also a case in which a man was accused by his stepdaughter of rape and then convicted because a prosecutor withheld contrary information. Harris’s role was to keep his 70-year sentence intact.

Maybe you want to say all of this is political malarkey but it has been reported by reputable media outlets, including The New York Times. The sublimely liberal Atlantic magazine jumped in, telling us how she refused to investigate police corruption. She has since changed, comparing ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan.

With mishmash substituting for evidence at Senate hearings, Harris believed the tall tales about Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh’s sexual misdeeds and made an inquisitory star of herself. She then applied the same standards to suspect Biden accusers. “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said. She went after Biden another time during a debate, saying he wasn’t a racist but insinuating that he was partly because he was against busing when she was a little girl getting bused to a good school. The next day, her staff had a T-shirt on the issue. Biden pointed out that he was only against federally mandated busing. She went back and forth on her position.