Jay Ambrose: Is this the new America?

It has been quite an adventure, the last six years or so in America.

Early on, something awful was the condition of the down-and-out in the white working class, suffering deaths of despair, adding up eventually to 150,000 a year. The cause seemed to be a sense of lesser lives brought to an end by drugs, alcohol and suicides. But understand that some upper class intelligentsia and a load of academics had been having their afflictions as well, such as abandoning a belief in truth, thinking all cultures are equal, telling us that Western civilization with its capitalism is nothing special and actually evil, for starters.

You could see the tragedies coming, but who expected Donald Trump would be president, the former host of a TV reality show, an ignorant, low-life narcissist who nevertheless connected with the working class who got it that not a few elitists saw them as pretty much morally worthless? Other supporters said Trump was unfit but at least he was not his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, an ideologically disabled candidate embracing dishonesty for the sake of cash and political gain.