Jay Ambrose: Obama, Cuomo, Trump and the virus

They don’t know what they are doing. That’s what President Barack Obama said about U.S. leaders in charge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He was giving online speeches at commencement events around the country with discomforting rhetoric, but was nicer than usual. He mentioned no names.

The suspicion is that he mostly had President Donald Trump in mind, but if he were instead indulging in actual analysis, he might have been focused on the multiple, disastrous goofs of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. Here’s a guy who was outstandingly polished, articulate and forceful in daily TV briefings, what you’d expect from a movie star. Some pundits, whose wisdom is assumed endless in spite of no beginning, said he should be the Democratic candidate for president.

The neglected truth was that when things had started going wrong in New York, so did Cuomo. In early March, when other states began taking action, he didn’t. He did not even promote social-distancing, for instance, and later confessed he did not blow the bugle as soon as he should have. Some argue that his hesitancy cost countless lives as Cuomo maintains that The New York Times should have warned him of what was coming. It did, with a reported 450 stories between Jan. 9 and March 1, although they did not outline his duties.