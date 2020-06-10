Jay Ambrose: Rioting only makes things worse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A noble cause led to ignoble riots, and a major consequence could be something far different from the erasure of racism that some are fervently, worthily seeking. It could be a rise of crime in black neighborhoods, thousands of black deaths, an outcome working in tandem with the coronavirus doing its devastation, a tragic setback instead of a great awakening.

The start of the pandemonium was a horror that millions saw on video, the death of George Floyd, handcuffed, lying on his stomach and saying he could not breathe as a seemingly unbothered white policeman kept his knee pointlessly on Floyd’s neck. Other racial horrors came to mind, from slavery to lynchings to segregation, and the question is whether such dehumanization will ever cease. Peaceful protests began all over the country, but soon enough in Minneapolis, where Floyd died, we had vast numbers moving angrily toward a police station.