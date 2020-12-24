Jay Ambrose: Russia’s cyberattack no small thing

This is the 21st century, so far a frightening age, and we’ve just had an act of modernistic war, a hacking attack through which Russia now knows gobs about our government, such as useful details about our nuclear weapons.

It wasn’t just our top government agencies that got data sucked up for others to peruse, but something like 18,000 computer-using organizations worldwide, including energy producers, technology developers and Fortune 500 biggies.

While no one knows for certain it was the Russians who have been doing this for nine months without detection, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says it almost surely was the Russians. President Donald Trump hasn’t seen it all as a terribly big deal despite worries about possibly disastrous results for the military, the economy, and hundreds of other matters, not the least of it being exactly how our government goes about functioning with Russia tuned in to everything.

The FBI is investigating and President-elect Joe Biden is planning to strike back. Although some say it could take years to set thing right, he is getting set for sensitive negotiations on various topics and Russia has so far not done anything destructive to the computers.