Jay Ambrose: Saving the Supreme Court

Oh, be quiet. So, so many voices right now are talking about a Supreme Court vacancy and whether it will be filled by a liberal or a conservative, a secular personality or a religious believer, a Democrat or a Republican, and all of that is beside the point.

The issue is judicial philosophy, whether the nominee thinks the job is about interpreting the actual words of the Constitution correctly or someone who thinks it is maybe about making some reference to the Constitution but chiefly applying his or her own notions of what the actual principle should be, his or her compassion, his or her moral and societal aspirations, his or her politics. No we do not want moral cynics making these decisions, but what’s wrong is to resort to self instead of what is spelled out on paper.

Focusing on a reasonable evaluation of the literal intent of the document, what the words mean, what history tells us about arguments of that moment, is called rule of law. Different interpretations are plausible, there are precedents to consider and each case before the court is likely to have its own peculiarities. But the objective should be to understand what the Constitution actually says and to apply it rationally to the case, putting aside one’s own predispositions. The opposite of this is generally to turn to ideology or self-importance, and what you then get is not a court, but an oligarchy.