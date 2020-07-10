Jay Ambrose: Slavery is not all that America is about

It is certainly important to recognize our faults but also to acknowledge, as Black American pundit Thomas Sowell has pointed out, that Black Americans were making far more progress on their own initiative before some liberal politicians in the 1960s entered in to do misconceived things for votes and guilt atonement. The 1964 Civil Rights Act was certainly needed, however.

Right now, this leftist thesis of slavery is much of what is behind a demand for dramatic change of just about everything, not least capitalism that has been one of the foremost blessings in human history.

All of this happens to be surrounding us at a time when Black Lives Matter is understandably protesting a tragic, evil killing of a Black man by a policeman while also setting fire to police stations, a church, an apartment complex under construction and injuring police, ruining businesses, stealing all kinds of merchandise and toppling statues even when a statue toppled represented a 19th century abolitionist. Oh, this is nothing, say some of the intelligentsia even if others have not yet given up on thought, such as a number of this nation’s top historians who have said the 1619 project is factually asunder.