Jay Ambrose: The Supreme Court in danger

A New York Times editorial calls this ruling "an emphatic win for civil rights, equal justice and common sense," which is to say, it has an uncommon notion of what constitutes common sense. Yes, we should all want respect under the law for transgender and gay Americans so often maligned and treated unfairly, but that's the job of Congress and a president's pen. It is not the job of the Supreme Court unless you want separation of powers thrown away so that justices and editorial writers can think of themselves as moral heroes.

Yes, Congress should come to the rescue of gay and transgender people as well as to the rescue of children brought here illegally by their immigrant parents. But the answer to this was not for the court to also abandon its responsibilities on the issue of people brought here illegally as children. Interestingly, it agreed that DACA was against the law but said the Trump executive order doing away with it was not well-enough written. That was beside the point. Illegal is illegal. The court now stands for illegality by way of an oligarchy yawning at what the law explicitly says?