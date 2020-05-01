Jay Ambrose: Will socialism follow the virus?

Common-sense means of dealing with climate change are available, but Sanders can’t ponder those because he is too busy figuring out how to expand virtually all our social programs and start a host of new ones, such as housing for all. He also wants free colleges and hopes to relieve a major part of $1.3 trillion in student debt as a means of the rest of us rewarding imprudence by the better-off.

Don’t forget Medicare for All that he himself has said could cost $30 trillion over a decade, abolishing more than 150 million employer-sponsored plans and requiring a doubling of taxes if we don’t extend the debt. What all of this and more comes to is somewhere between $50 trillion and $100 trillion over 10 years, and that’s pretty much goodbye America, but understand, too, that Sanders would save us by shrinking the military and turning corporations over to the workers.

Joe Biden has now pushed Sanders aside in the presidential race, but Democratic voters have a more positive view of socialism than capitalism; 75% say they would vote for a socialist and half of millennials are pro-socialism. Some online analyses tell us in so many words that we will learn from the coronavirus crisis that central planners must be trusted, that businesses need to do what they cannot afford, that big government is a wonder and that emergency measures for the down-and-out will illustrate that we can keep them forever.