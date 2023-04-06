Generation Z seems like a paradox: far more open to diverse viewpoints and compromise than older Americans, but also in some ways more dogmatic.

Will young people extinguish the flames of political polarization or fan them? As their values clash with those of the oldest generations hoarding power, the fires of extremism crackle louder and expand.

It’s impossible to predict what 69 million Gen Zers will do. But it doesn’t take a crystal ball to see that as the arsonist GOP elders double down, young people will be more inclined to burn things, too.

Still, there’s hope. Gen Zers can negotiate differences better than perhaps any prior generation; some call them Plurals because of their pluralist nature. They’re the most racially and ethnically diverse voters. They’re more likely to identify as LGBTQ: 20% of them, compared with 11% of millennials and only 3% among older people. They’re averse to binaries, be it man-vs.-woman or citizen-vs.-illegal. A quarter are Latinx. They’re less likely to be immigrants than millennials, but more likely to be children of immigrants — cross-border in culture and identity.

They’re digital natives, born between 1997 and 2012, when surfing the Web was already mainstream. They prefer TikTok to TV. Liberal-vs.-conservative cable news pundits are a bore next to social media’s multiverse of raw commentary. Social media’s negative impact has been greater on this group than any other. Depression, anxiety and feelings of loneliness — made worse by the pandemic — are big challenges. Yet many Gen Zers are demonstrating a remarkable resilience, channeling their sense of unease into advocacy for the most vulnerable.

They share millennials’ progressive ideas on social issues, but are more likely to support radical policies, such as reparations for descendants of enslaved people. They’re more likely to believe the government should do more to help people. They believe in advocating for the Other, except when the Other is a bully.

In last year’s midterm elections, Gen Zers helped Democrats win in nearly every battleground statewide race and grew the Democrats’ majority in the U.S. Senate. They were key to President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory despite their qualms about him. Even though they’re more likely than older generations to be disillusioned with both political parties, they vote.

They’re pragmatic progressives who see too much at stake for an all-or-nothing approach.

Yet, they’ve been vilified as anti-American. They’re less likely than older people to say that the U.S. is better than all other countries, but the unpatriotic label is unfair given their civic engagement. They care about the country. They value the diverse reality of who Americans are; they’re not interested in preserving an America that’s monolithic in culture or politics.

The election of Donald Trump was a turning point for these young adults, akin to the 9/11 terrorist attacks for millennials. Gen Zers realized as kids that American exceptionalism was a lie. As immigration enforcement deported their parents and police tear gassed them at racial justice protests during a pandemic, many had a sense of déja vu for the dystopian teen dramas they once read. They were prepared.

They turned out to vote and deployed their social media accounts as political weapons. They used TikTok to sink a Trump rally and Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old in Texas, trolled Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and used his name to raise $2 million for abortion funds. Some experts warn of a revolution brewing within Gen Z. But they aren’t destroyers; they’re coalition builders.

Gen Zers and millennials will represent nearly 40% of votes in the 2024 election. The GOP’s future, whether it accepts the reality or not, will depend on winning over this generation. As long as Gen Zers fight apathy and cynicism about politics, they may come to wield far more power than they think they have.