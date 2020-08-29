Jeanelle Norman: Communities need discord battle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Maya Angelou’s famous quotes is, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Right now, America is in a state of turmoil in the battle over the unequal treatment of how African Americans are being treated by some members of those who are hired to protect the community. How African Americans are feeling through these times rings out in a loud voice: “Black Lives Matter.”

In times like these, it is unpredictable as to what action by whom will light the fuse, which will cause various groups to protest peacefully or not peacefully. Nonetheless, most cities have a disaster plan in place to handle protesters and tornadoes.

For the elements of the weather, no matter how much human planning takes place, the tornado is not something that man can really control. For sure, when the tornado sirens go off, citizens know what actions must be taken.

It may seem naive to make any type of comparison of humans with acts of Mother Nature. However, there is a correlation that can be made. If in fact communities have prepared its citizenry for tornadoes, why can’t communities prepare in advance for discord?