Jeanelle Norman: Communities need discord battle

One of Maya Angelou’s famous quotes is, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Right now, America is in a state of turmoil in the battle over the unequal treatment of how African Americans are being treated by some members of those who are hired to protect the community. How African Americans are feeling through these times rings out in a loud voice: “Black Lives Matter.”
In times like these, it is unpredictable as to what action by whom will light the fuse, which will cause various groups to protest peacefully or not peacefully. Nonetheless, most cities have a disaster plan in place to handle protesters and tornadoes.
For the elements of the weather, no matter how much human planning takes place, the tornado is not something that man can really control. For sure, when the tornado sirens go off, citizens know what actions must be taken.
It may seem naive to make any type of comparison of humans with acts of Mother Nature. However, there is a correlation that can be made. If in fact communities have prepared its citizenry for tornadoes, why can’t communities prepare in advance for discord?
Thusfar, the dominant plans seem to entail sending out law enforcers after the fact. These actions include troops dressing ready for battle, using tear gas, and setting curfews.
It is time for communities to wake us and make more fundamental changes on the front end. It is true that Decatur has attempted to have foresight into handling the aftermath of a tragedy if a police person should shoot/kill an African American.
Several years ago, the NAACP and the Police Department came to an agreement that it is important for the community to know the truth about incidents involving a shooting of an African American. The group is known as A.L.E.R.T. The group has gone into action one time since its inception.
Again, this is an action in the aftermath and serves well the purpose for which it was created. The NAACP in Kankakee has duplicated ALERT under a different name, and it encompasses several counties.
As the Black Lives Matter marches began in our town, Chief James Getz got it right by having a conversation beforehand with the march leaders. At this time, it is unknown how the citizenry would react to a shooting during these national turbulent times. Thus, it is imperative for a prevention plan to be developed and for the citizenry to buy into the execution of the plan.
How could or should a community make preparations in advance of an incident that involves the police and the fatality of African Americans?
1. City officials must take the lead in developing the plan.
a) Attempt to include every citizen’s input on what should be done to prevent discord before an incident. The inclusion of every citizen signals that one’s opinion counts. People will never forget that the city cares about how they feel.
2. Collect the data and develop a “think tank” made up of a variety of people with different ideologies to sift through the information and make recommendations for the prevention plan.
3. Make sure every citizen is aware of the prevention plan, and there is a strong buy-in.
In conclusion, if a prevention plan is not developed and cities desire to only act after the fact, what is there to lose? The possibilities are a great economic depression, fires out of control, decrease in population, and most importantly, more lives loss or put in harms way.
Submitted by,
Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.
