Jeanelle Norman: Communities should highlight Black history

February is almost over. It is the month in which African Americans spend time celebrating their heritage.

Carter G. Woodson (December 19, 1875 - April 3, 1950) was the founder of Negro History Week, the precursor to Black History Month. He selected February because of the birthdays of Presidents Washington and Lincoln. Thank goodness there is a designated month for the achievements of African Americans to be glorified. Thank goodness that in 1926, Woodson had the foresight to designate a celebratory time for Black history.

Recently, there has been a cry that Black history is American history. Perhaps the time has come for the histories to blend better in the textbooks. For example, when various inventors are studied, African American inventors within the same time periods should be included. Some history books are more inclusive than others.

However, with the many devastating events happening in cities all over America, Black history in the future will be very bleak and disturbing for the historical discussions. The Black-on-Black crimes and shootings will be included. High unemployment, low achievement scores in school, and poverty levels will take center stage of the discussions.