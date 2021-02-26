Jeanelle Norman: Communities should highlight Black history

February is almost over. It is the month in which African Americans spend time celebrating their heritage.
Carter G. Woodson (December 19, 1875 - April 3, 1950) was the founder of Negro History Week, the precursor to Black History Month. He selected February because of the birthdays of Presidents Washington and Lincoln. Thank goodness there is a designated month for the achievements of African Americans to be glorified. Thank goodness that in 1926, Woodson had the foresight to designate a celebratory time for Black history.
Recently, there has been a cry that Black history is American history. Perhaps the time has come for the histories to blend better in the textbooks. For example, when various inventors are studied, African American inventors within the same time periods should be included. Some history books are more inclusive than others.
However, with the many devastating events happening in cities all over America, Black history in the future will be very bleak and disturbing for the historical discussions. The Black-on-Black crimes and shootings will be included. High unemployment, low achievement scores in school, and poverty levels will take center stage of the discussions.
The time has come for each community to highlight its own Black history. There are numerous people who have made noteworthy contributions for the good of the Decatur community. Furthermore, students have a right to know about the people who have made a difference in the community. They need to be exposed to more people of color who have achieved. Help is needed in showing our youth that positivity does exist in the community with individuals who are truly all about “doing the right thing.” The community and schools must demonstrate throughout the year that Black history is American history.
For a starter, some significant names are listed below. Can you articulate the contributions made by these individuals? It would be an injustice not to include some of the Caucasians who have played significant roles in Black history. There was a white couple who allowed Black children to live with them so that the children could help desegregate an all-white elementary school in Decatur. The battle for desegregating the Decatur school system was a gruesome fight for justice and equality. Two black men fought hard for the renaming of Broadway Street to Dr. MLK Street. The resistance was grotesque, but justice prevailed.
The list below represents individuals who have been instrumental in playing a role in the annals of Decatur’s Black history. Some are deceased. During the 1960’s, the phrase was coined, “Black is Beautiful.” The names below prove and demonstrate just how truly “Black is Beautiful.” A salute to each of them.
William Oliver, Mildred L. Bond, Manker Harris. Charles Jones;
Effie Oliver, Pixie Fennessey, Clarence West, Betsy Stockard;
James A. Taylor, Jonnie Taylor, Michael Diggs, Erma Bennett;
Robert Ingram, Julie Moore Wolfe, Courtney Carson, Ingrid Cravens-Smith;
Evyonne Hawkins, Judy A Taylor, Ruth Waller, Sundiata Cha-Jua;
Roger Walker, Mildred White, Rev. George Coates, Bishop E.A. Morgan;
Julie Curry, Al Dobbins, Penny Severns, Billy Tyus;
Walt Warfield, Walt Smith, Joe Slaw, Willie Lee;
Tony Brown, Elvert Adams, Sr., Bill Faber, John F. Regan Sr.;
Jeffrey Perkins, Rev. Tony Fluker, Alice Hodges, Rev. Samuel Hale;
Nathaniel Anderson, Charlie Kent, Elmer McPherson, John Johnson;
Howard Brown, Josh Rohrscheib, Deborah Ford, Patricia West;
Evelyn Hood, Rev. Stuart Hood ,Alicia Ligon, Rev. Marshall Hughes;
Annie Williams, Anna Waters, David Livingston, Horace Livingston.
Please share your list.
Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.