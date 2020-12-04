Jeanelle Norman: Don't change name on Parsons Elementary

A public-styled contest is currently in motion as Decatur School District No. 61 is in the process of consolidating Stevenson Elementary School with Parsons Elementary School, which will be the receiving school.

It is unknown why the school board wants the public engaged with the renaming of Parsons. The renaming of a school is serious business, as has been demonstrated by District 61’s past practices. During the many consolidations of schools, how many have had the receiving school’s name changed?

When Thomas Jefferson was consolidated with Stephen Decatur, the receiving school was not renamed. When the consolidation of Harris School with Hope Academy occurred, students were shifted to Hope. The receiving school’s name did not change. Why does the school district want to change Parsons Elementary School’s name in the fashion of a contest?

It appears that using the public in decision-making is a matter of convenience. Was the public asked to be involved in the development of providing principals with bonuses based on performance goals being met? The Illinois Report Card (2019-2020) showed that District 61 does not have even one school with a summative designation as exemplary.