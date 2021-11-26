Jeanelle Norman: Get vaccinated; COVID-19 is real

COVID is no joke.

Unfortunately, African Americans have had more than their fair share of COVID. The disproportionate number of Blacks contacting COVID in Macon County has ranged from a high of 35% to 21% of the total number of those with COVID.

Unfortunately, too many African Americans have been brainwashed with misinformation. Perhaps, the most horrific misinformation pertains to not being vaccinated because “they have found another way to get rid of us.” This statement is often backed up by citing the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, a study that involved 600 Black sharecroppers living in Macon County, Alabama. The experiment was such an atrocity that former President Bill Clinton made a formal apology in 1997.

Federal laws were passed to stop experimental atrocities. Nonetheless, misinformation is discouraging some African Americans from seeking the COVID vaccination.

Hopefully, the sharing of COVID experiences will inspire others to get vaccinated. That is, if one is willing to empathize with those who have been “through it all.”

It all started with Komal (pseudonym) and his sinuses aching. This was nothing unusual because at a certain time of the year, a sinus infection happened throughout his lifetime. However, this time the pain continued to increase. His pain was so excruciating that his family encouraged him to go to the hospital.

Komal strongly believed, “This, too, shall pass.” For six days, his pains grew insufferable, and he was bedridden. Nonetheless, he did not want to be hospitalized. Finally, his family took control and sped him off to the hospital.

Today, Komal is eternally grateful for his family taking him to a Decatur hospital. He had COVID-19 before the vaccine became available. To date, Komal, an African American in his 60s, sings praises to God for sparing his life.

Kyle Malcolm, a caucasian, is 26 years old and lives in the Quad-Cities. He heralds COVID as being “the real thing, not a hoax. COVID invaded his body in March 2020. His journey with COVID included hospitalization. His symptoms were severe and excruciating as he experienced temperatures of 104 degrees, headaches, oxygen levels dipping, loss of sense of taste and smell, and much more.

Also, he experienced some mental health issues of depression and anxiety. He was medicated for those ailments. At times, he was found lying on the floor after perhaps passing out.

His COVID journey made him feel as if he had been “hit by a bus.” Kyle was quarantined from March 17 to May 1, 2020. He strongly advises people to wear the mask and get vaccinated. When he got the call about his eligibility to be vaccinated, he was overjoyed.

Melissa Bradford, an African American in her early fifties with strong religious convictions, started feeling sick on November 23, 2020. She immediately isolated herself and then went for a COVID test. She tested positive. She continued with quarantining herself as her condition worsened, including not able to eat or drink and battling body aches, diarrhea, a light cough, headaches, muscle pains, and tightening in the chest.

The pains became so insufferable she decided to drive to the hospital. As she approached her car, bright lights were blinding her; no lights were on. She immediately called 911. After a short stay in a Decatur hospital, she was transported to Springfield to be hospitalized in the COVID unit.

She compares her experience with covid as “riding on a roller coaster.” A roller coaster is a thrill ride, her ride was the dangerous motion of COVID with a whirlwind of ups and downs. Melissa firmly impresses upon others to get vaccinated and seriously take the necessary precautions. Most importantly, she advises, “pray.”

Now is the time to get aboard the soul train of saving lives and keeping your family, friends, and community safe! This really applies to all of us regardless of race, age, sex, or social class. Let’s keep each other safe.

