Jeanelle Norman: Let's avoid the path of destruction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s back.History is repeating itself from where things were several decades ago.

Decatur has experienced a Stop the Violence Movement, which was mobilized by the late city councilwoman, Betsy Stockard. Sometimes she marched by herself as she expressed the need for the violence to stop.

Another movement was the Cease Fire. In this effort, a group of citizens led by James Hodges set up a house in a hotspot neighborhood. Dangerously, these citizens were visible late at night in the neighborhood.

Each of these movements helped to curtail the violence. Now, violence has escalated as shootings have increased. Lots of mourning and tears are being shed for the loss of loved ones. There is a corner on Grand Street decorated with balloons and candles.

Indeed it was a sad occasion to witness teenagers having a vigil in the late evening for the loss of a loved one. When and how will the violence stop, and will the citizens cooperate?

To be blunt, violence is mostly happening in the predominantly Black neighborhoods. This violence was not developed in a vacuum but perpetuated by other conditions.