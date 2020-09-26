Jeanelle Norman: Let's avoid the path of destruction

It’s back.History is repeating itself from where things were several decades ago.
Decatur has experienced a Stop the Violence Movement, which was mobilized by the late city councilwoman, Betsy Stockard. Sometimes she marched by herself as she expressed the need for the violence to stop.
Another movement was the Cease Fire. In this effort, a group of citizens led by James Hodges set up a house in a hotspot neighborhood. Dangerously, these citizens were visible late at night in the neighborhood.
Each of these movements helped to curtail the violence. Now, violence has escalated as shootings have increased. Lots of mourning and tears are being shed for the loss of loved ones. There is a corner on Grand Street decorated with balloons and candles.
Indeed it was a sad occasion to witness teenagers having a vigil in the late evening for the loss of a loved one. When and how will the violence stop, and will the citizens cooperate?
To be blunt, violence is mostly happening in the predominantly Black neighborhoods. This violence was not developed in a vacuum but perpetuated by other conditions.
At a city council study session, Chief Getz gave a thorough police report, which also entailed the human element of being a policeman. In this decade, in general, the perceptions that African Americans have toward the police are not very favorable. Oftentimes, these perceptions have nothing to do with personal contacts but what happened to someone else. The perceptions are enabled by what is also happening on the national scene.
However, it is in times like these that regardless of the perceptions about any city protectors, racial groups, or people of different persuasions, togetherness in solving the discord and shootings should be the most important goal to achieve. Those working together for the good of living in Decatur must include representation from the home, school, church, and community.
As an example of not working together, the statement that "no one was willing to share information" usually follows reports in the Herald & Review about the shootings. In significant segments of the community, regardless of socio-economic levels, it is understood that “you better not snitch.” To snitch is to put oneself in danger and the entire family. Nonetheless, the family has one of the key roles in helping children to grow up with the right attitude toward human life.
In particular, there are some hindrances in childrearing for Black families. It seems so long ago that parents could discipline their children without possible reprisals.
Once the law was passed about the restrictions on parental disciplining, African American parents felt helpless. The law was misinterpreted with parents thinking it was a total "do not touch." In Black families, discipline was not necessarily handled the same as white families. The guide for the Black family was “spare the rod and spoil the child.”
Another law came into existence, which held parents accountable for the behavior of their children with the possibility of a jail sentence if out of compliance. Lest we forget, teenagers learned quickly the laws that guided parental discipline.
Parents have been put into a dismal position. The schools have limitations as well in discipline. The area of school discipline requires a more in depth discussion as well as the roles of the church and community.
If as a community we view the violence as a police problem only, we are headed down the road of despair and destruction. For now, it is with a sense of urgency that we must overcome the violence. Deep in our hearts and souls, we must truly believe that we shall overcome the violence someday very soon!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!