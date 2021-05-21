Jeanelle Norman: Noting efforts toward eradicating racism

Racism rears its grotesque figure in a multitude of ways. Most likely racism is present when there is a difference in treatment between white employees versus Blacks. For example, although the Black person may have been employed longer than the white person and received high marks for a job well done, racism gives the promotion to the white, and not to the Black. Another example: Blacks might have a hard time buying a house in a given subdivision because there is an unwritten rule that certain races are not welcome or redlining occurs. The pain associated with racism is insufferable.

Fortunately, over the years, Decatur had groups putting forth efforts to improve better race relations. One of the most distinguished groups from the past was a group that promoted Racism Not In Our Town. Signs were posted at various entrance points into the city.

Oftentimes, the signs were misinterpreted to mean that there was “no racism” in Decatur. Carolyn Wagner, Michael Diggs and others were instrumental in bringing attention to racism. In reality, the group conveyed the message that racism was not wanted in the town.

Another group that emerged and is still in existence is the Human Relations Commission under the auspices of the City of Decatur. Citizens have a place to file a complaint relevant to unjust treatment as associated with race.