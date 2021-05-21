Jeanelle Norman: Noting efforts toward eradicating racism

After weeks of pondering writing about racism, it was seemingly more difficult to begin writing about such a harmful and emotional topic. The preponderance of the desire without action finally came to a head after a discussion with Sr. JoAn Schullian, O.S.F.
She called about a topic unrelated to racism. It was rather strange to share with her the predicament about writing on racism. She listened carefully and gave encouragement. Sr. Schullian followed up with a stern note of encouragement about writing the article. The confirmation had come, and now it was time for the action.
Racism is not new to African Americans ,who have direct experiences associated with the fangs of destruction it can cause. Lately, Asian Americans have been included as a group experiencing racism. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that there are over 800 hate groups across the country.
The question recently posed to Americans has been, “Is America Racist?” While that is a relevant question that deserves discussion and resolves, there is another pressing question for those who are on the receiving end of racism. The question is, “How has racism affected the quality of life and well-being of individuals who are Black and brown?”
For sure, the time has come to seek more resolves to eliminate racism than just sitting around bemoaning its harm.
Racism rears its grotesque figure in a multitude of ways. Most likely racism is present when there is a difference in treatment between white employees versus Blacks. For example, although the Black person may have been employed longer than the white person and received high marks for a job well done, racism gives the promotion to the white, and not to the Black. Another example: Blacks might have a hard time buying a house in a given subdivision because there is an unwritten rule that certain races are not welcome or redlining occurs. The pain associated with racism is insufferable.
Fortunately, over the years, Decatur had groups putting forth efforts to improve better race relations. One of the most distinguished groups from the past was a group that promoted Racism Not In Our Town. Signs were posted at various entrance points into the city.
Oftentimes, the signs were misinterpreted to mean that there was “no racism” in Decatur. Carolyn Wagner, Michael Diggs and others were instrumental in bringing attention to racism. In reality, the group conveyed the message that racism was not wanted in the town.
Another group that emerged and is still in existence is the Human Relations Commission under the auspices of the City of Decatur. Citizens have a place to file a complaint relevant to unjust treatment as associated with race.
The newest group ready to tackle racism is the Decatur School Board. The school board, with four of the members recently ending their term, is to be commended for the efforts in generating the document "Resolution on Racism." The document is a step in the right direction. The school board also passed an equity policy which supports the resolution. A special thanks goes to the school board for keeping it real about racism.
It does not matter about one’s educational attainment or social status in life while being a person of color; there is a high risk of experiencing racism. I, too, have experienced racism in housing, on the job, while eating out, and the list goes on and on.
However, as Langston Hughes espoused in his poem, “I, Too,” my testimony is “I, too, am America! Nobody is going to make me accept racism as being allowable and justifiable.”
It is time for every community to stand strong against racism.
Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.