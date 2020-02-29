Jeanelle Norman: Recover the Reading Recovery program

In an effort to address the teacher shortage, District 61 eliminated the Reading Recovery program.

Competent Reading Recovery specialists, who have been trained in the best techniques and methods to aid in students’ learning to read, must return to the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year, as teachers. Reading Recovery specialists were hired for a specific purpose and should absolutely remain in the positions. Taxpayers’ dollars were used to provide special training for the specialists.

Boldly speaking, depriving students of the reading specialists’ expertise is a bold lunatic decision. Why is the elimination of the Reading Recovery program an unsound educational decision? It truly demonstrates that the decision-makers are unaware of knowing or understanding the diversity in learning of the students to be served.

There is a lack of understanding of how a classroom filled with 20-plus students operates. Classroom teachers do not have enough time in a day to sit with one student at a time to provide extra help. There is a blatant oversight that not all students learn at the same pace. However, DPS 61’s documented pretty words advocate students do have a “right to learn at a pace tailored” for individualized learning.