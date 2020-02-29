Jeanelle Norman: Recover the Reading Recovery program

It is succinctly stated, “The School District, in an active partnership with parents and community, will promote excellence in a caring environment in which all students learn and grow.” The statement is under Decatur Public School District No. 61’s School District Philosophy.
Does one have to live up to a philosophical statement? Chaotic, vindictiveness, overwhelmed with special interests, and distinctions of differences in treatment by race and socio-economic levels must have been interpreted as “promoting excellence in a caring environment.” Also, a caring environment must mean that practices such as utilizing government free food as a tool to control student behavior and interrogating and intimidating students who complained about a substitute teacher are justifiable endeavors.
It appears that “promoting a caring environment” has an unorthodox meaning in District 61.
The school district, supposedly, is grounded in certain beliefs. One of the beliefs is stated as, “We believe equal opportunities require that each person has the right and the ability to learn in a style and at a pace tailored to individual needs.”
It is understood that actions speak louder than words. District 61 has violated its own “belief system” by eliminating a program in which students need special assistance to jumpstart their life-long learning. Students will be deprived of such help.
In an effort to address the teacher shortage, District 61 eliminated the Reading Recovery program.
Competent Reading Recovery specialists, who have been trained in the best techniques and methods to aid in students’ learning to read, must return to the classroom for the 2020-2021 school year, as teachers. Reading Recovery specialists were hired for a specific purpose and should absolutely remain in the positions. Taxpayers’ dollars were used to provide special training for the specialists.
Boldly speaking, depriving students of the reading specialists’ expertise is a bold lunatic decision. Why is the elimination of the Reading Recovery program an unsound educational decision? It truly demonstrates that the decision-makers are unaware of knowing or understanding the diversity in learning of the students to be served.
There is a lack of understanding of how a classroom filled with 20-plus students operates. Classroom teachers do not have enough time in a day to sit with one student at a time to provide extra help. There is a blatant oversight that not all students learn at the same pace. However, DPS 61’s documented pretty words advocate students do have a “right to learn at a pace tailored” for individualized learning.
The Reading Recovery program is designed for first graders who have been identified through a battery of tests and other assessments as needing help in learning how to read. The basic concept is to help these students at an early age in order to provide them with the skills that will enhance their learning throughout their school life. Reading Recovery specialists provide the students with individualized sessions for 30 minutes.
The sessions are very valuable for students. Certainly, there are statistical analyses and case notes, which validate the worthiness of keeping the Reading Recovery program to address students’ needs. DPS 61 stated under Our Parameters: “We will make decisions in the best interest of all students.”
Really? It appears that first-graders who need special assistance are not included in the “all students.” Why not? It is painful, harmful, and devastating to realize that first-graders will be deprived of a service they need.
Another Parameter: “We will practice responsible stewardship of all our resources.” Really. Reinstate the Reading Recovery Program.