JEANELLE NORMAN: Schools reaching beyond their walls

Lest we forget, the education of our children in challenging times such as these has to be our number one essential goal.
Educators have no choice but to keep children educated in a safe environment. Parents have no choice but to be vigilant and make sure their children’s education will continue beyond the doors of the classroom. The old adage still applies; education is the key to success.
In a letter dated March 27, Carmen Ayala, Illinois state superintendent of education declared, “Remote Learning will begin for schools statewide on March 31 and continue until in-person instructions can resume.” The letter further stated, “During Remote Learning Days, schools may implement either an E-Learning Plan or a Remote Learning Day Plan that provides students with instruction and access to educators and through whatever means possible.” Hats off to Decatur Public Schools for moving forward in a timely fashion.
In compliance with the state mandate, DPS 61 sent home activity packets for the various grade levels. These instructional packets are not to be graded. Students were strongly encouraged to complete the activities.
However, for student success to continue, the school and parents must work cooperatively together. Even when the district develops e-Learning for each grade level and the delivery is through technology, parents and teachers must work diligently as a team to implement the educational plan. Teachers will teach, and parents must be the monitors/enforcers.
It will be a real challenge for students to learn beyond the walls of the classroom as a full-time endeavor. In fact, depending on certain factors, the experience can be joyful or stressful. Vicki Palmer Maddox, a DPS 61 retired primary teacher, suggests to parents to make learning fun and don’t hesitate to call teachers with questions or concerns. She also stresses the need to have a given time of the day for the lessons.
An example of parents and schools working together during these stressful times is self-evident in Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida. Early on, the school district openly proclaimed, “We Got This.” This proclamation helped to provide the parents with a sense of security about the schools’ abilities to deliver meaningful education in a variety of ways.
Hillsborough developed an E-Learning Contingency Plan. During the week of March 23, students were given the opportunity to go online to become familiar with e-learning; no grading occurred. By March 30, students were online with their regular classroom teachers engaging in teaching and learning.
Assignments will be graded, and report cards will be issued. All parents received a copy of the class schedule, which included the times for eight periods of Zoom live chat, independent work time, study hall time, and lunch break.
Parents can go online any time and learn the status of students’ grades, including what assignments were not turned in. After witnessing six of the teachers on Zoom live chat, I am duly impressed. Yes, my granddaughter, 12 years old, came from Tampa, Florida, to visit me during her spring break. An extended visit occurred due to the extenuating circumstances as related to air travel. Now, I am the enforcer!
I am truly proud of her school district. The online teaching with Zoom chat live is fantastic and inspiring. Hillsborough County Public Schools has more than 200,000 students.
Here at the home base, a salute to Decatur Public Schools No. 61 for taking on the challenge of providing education with a different delivery method, the Zoom live chat. Much success and thank you to the teachers and all school personnel for staying focused on trying to provide the best education possible beyond the walls of brick and mortar.
Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.
