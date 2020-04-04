JEANELLE NORMAN: Schools reaching beyond their walls

It will be a real challenge for students to learn beyond the walls of the classroom as a full-time endeavor. In fact, depending on certain factors, the experience can be joyful or stressful. Vicki Palmer Maddox, a DPS 61 retired primary teacher, suggests to parents to make learning fun and don’t hesitate to call teachers with questions or concerns. She also stresses the need to have a given time of the day for the lessons.

An example of parents and schools working together during these stressful times is self-evident in Hillsborough County Public Schools in Florida. Early on, the school district openly proclaimed, “We Got This.” This proclamation helped to provide the parents with a sense of security about the schools’ abilities to deliver meaningful education in a variety of ways.

Hillsborough developed an E-Learning Contingency Plan. During the week of March 23, students were given the opportunity to go online to become familiar with e-learning; no grading occurred. By March 30, students were online with their regular classroom teachers engaging in teaching and learning.

Assignments will be graded, and report cards will be issued. All parents received a copy of the class schedule, which included the times for eight periods of Zoom live chat, independent work time, study hall time, and lunch break.