Jeanelle Norman: Sound the alarm and wear your mask

With the female in-between the men, Bob hollered out to John, “Put your mask on!" John looked astonished as he looked at Bob. Once again, in a very loud voice, Bob, while pointing his finger repeated his command, “Put your mask on!”

Realizing the man was talking to him, John, in a defiant voice retorted, “You can’t tell me what to do!” More words were exchanged between the two men as the senior citizen’s head bounced back and forth. Once John’s groceries were bagged, he left the store. Bob apologized to the senior citizen.

When the cashier was asked why she didn’t say anything, she revealed that they were instructed not to say anything to the customers. Sound the alarm. Store managers already realized the negative responses that customers are likely to make if told verbally to wear the mask.

I was the senior citizen caught in the middle of the argument. My first inclination was to look around for an escape route. No such route.

Praise must be given to the city council for attempting to solve a major problem that is having a negative impact on the citizens. Although the fines are reasonable, the ordinance will be difficult to implement.