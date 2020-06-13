Jeanelle Norman: The time for change has arrived

Time to move forward and get rid of the old ways of how blacks are treated. Time to examine police polices and training. Time to be proactive in race relations. Time to stop lip service and do an intensive study on how to correct the wrongs of society toward African Americans.

Elected officials must examine and pay attention to how their votes affect the lives of all citizens. Citizens have a responsibility to give voice to their concerns to the elected officials at the official meetings. Politicians need to meet in small groups with Blacks and listen to their concerns. Town Hall meetings drown out the voices of Blacks. Enough is enough, if and only if African Americans are willing to stand up and be counted. It is incumbent upon all of us to keep our communities safe while at the same time eradicating racism and unequal justice. To make America beautiful again, we must not pass negative judgments on all policemen because of the misbehavior of their cohorts. African Americans must continue to stay on a steady course of letting America know, “Enough is not enough until injustices discontinue.”