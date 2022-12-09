JEANELLE NORMAN: We must commit to student success

One day during the 1950s, a little colored girl in elementary school sat at her desk in a segregated urban school. The colored teacher suddenly seemed to storm to the student’s desk and wagged her finger in the child’s face and enunciated, “You are just too smart!”

The teacher continued by telling the student that she had scored in a high percentile on a standardized test. The child went home in tears because she lacked understanding of the number the teacher had quoted. She surmised that she had done terribly on the test.

When she told her father what had happened, he consoled her. In fact, he alleviated her anxiety by saying, “I am proud of you. That was a good score.” Nevertheless, it was a painful experience.

Many people can empathize with the little girl’s hurt while others might perceive her as a “crybaby.” Perhaps some people experienced pain, horror, or disbelief after reading in the Herald & Review about the standardized test scores for third-graders in the Decatur Public School District 61. Several newspapers throughout Illinois printed information about Decatur’s standardized test scores.

The authors of an article in Wirepoints (June 9) presented an indictment of the Decatur school system stating, “If what follows isn’t an indictment of Illinois’ education establishment, we don’t know what is.” The article continued, “Just 2% of Black and 16% of white students could read at grade level.” Also, statistics for third graders in Rockford, Peoria, and Elgin were provided. The article was harsh on Decatur with a blistering statement, “This report focuses on Decatur School District 61 because it’s arguably the poster child for the education system’s failures.”

Looking forward, an old African proverb states, “It takes a village to raise a child.” In times like these, it would be appropriate to champion “It takes the schools, home, and the community to work diligently together to help student achievement.”

However, it must be remembered that while standardized tests are utilized to measure various academic skills by age groups, there are some barriers to academic achievement.

In days of yesteryear, children did not have as many distractions as they face today. Typically, studies have shown that Black students score lower on standardized tests than their white counterparts.

For sure, the time has come for student achievement to become a “village concern.” Here are some recommendations that may be considered.

At home: (1) Set aside a specific daily study time for all seven days of the week. (2) Go over homework to make sure clarity of what is to be done is understood. (3) At the first signs of failure, contact the teacher for guidance as to what needs to be done to enhance achievement. (4) Most importantly, with love, help the child understand the importance of excelling in school and you, as a parent, “got his or her back.”

Community: (1) Provide places for students to get free tutoring with their academics. Decatur has in place several locations. (2) Put up billboards, radio announcements and television and newspaper ads that stress the importance and value of education.

Schools: (1) Continue to make parents feel welcome in the schools. (2) Occasionally, call the parents with good news about the student or send a personalized note/letter. (3) Most importantly, if a student’s academic performance is declining, address it immediately with the student and parent.

There is nothing new about the suggestions above. What must be done is a strong connection about the desire for student achievement, not failure. By working collectively and cohesively, progress will be achieved.

By the way, I was the little colored girl mentioned at the beginning of the article.