Jeanelle Norman: What it means to live Black in America:

As the world turns on its axis and the historical insurrection that happened in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. occurred, it is a queasy feeling to come to grips with “living Black in America.”
Over and over again, from many commentaries, it has been stated that if the crowd had been Black, there would have been many more deaths and arrests. Television personality Joe Scarborough speculated that a gruesome ending would have occurred. It is noticeable that during the Black Lives Matter march, obscenities were not heard. However, vulgarities and frightening words shouted at the January 6 riot made Americans wonder about the stability of democracy.
Instead of making a comparison of the arrests or the actions of each group, clarification is needed. There is no Black group with an iota of sense that would have dared to overtake the U.S. Capitol building and would have tried to harm those who have been elected to govern America. Any Black group even thinking about a coup d‘etat against the U.S. government would have already been brought to justice before any action could occur.
Primarily, it can be surmised that Blacks are looking forward to the resurrection, not participation in an insurrection. “Living Black in America” has taught Blacks that there are limitations as to what can and cannot be done. Suffice it to say, there are distinctions on what it means to be “Black in America.”
One needs only to examine the rich and yet horrible history of the journey it has taken for Blacks to be recognized as worthy human beings and what it has taken to gain some rights. In 1619, the year that the ancestors of Blacks entered America by force to become slaves, the identification of “living Black in America” was destined.
Blacks were treated as the inferior darker brothers and sisters. However, in the inferior positions, they were depended upon to work the cotton fields, take care of the masters’ children, and complete all of the household chores. Blacks were treated as inferior, but performed superior tasks for their owners.
That’s how it was “living Black in America.” Modern day actions against Blacks, such as the last hired and the first fired, or the experiences of discrimination and segregation have caused Blacks to work harder to be a part of the American dream. Mostly peaceful marches and demonstrations have taken place to get laws changed or added to protect citizens, including the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, and a day to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
In this day of the pandemic, “living Black in America” must include an agenda with a pathway to safety. It is horrific to know that a disproportionate number of Blacks are infected with COVID-19. It is most disturbing to know that a growing number of Blacks do not want to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Of course, it is a personal decision to be vaccinated, but one must believe that life is precious and to do what must be done to preserve life. It is a known fact that Blacks were used in past experiments that were detrimental. However, now is not the time to engage in self-destruction. It is the time to examine the fears and seek real knowledge about the vaccines. It is incumbent upon health officials to make sure Blacks are included in the vaccinations and to help in alleviating the resistances.
If all else fails, then as is commonly known in the Black community, it is time for a “come to the heavenly Father moment,” which simply means, “Pray on it.”
Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.