Jeanelle Norman: What it means to live Black in America:

As the world turns on its axis and the historical insurrection that happened in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. occurred, it is a queasy feeling to come to grips with “living Black in America.”

Over and over again, from many commentaries, it has been stated that if the crowd had been Black, there would have been many more deaths and arrests. Television personality Joe Scarborough speculated that a gruesome ending would have occurred. It is noticeable that during the Black Lives Matter march, obscenities were not heard. However, vulgarities and frightening words shouted at the January 6 riot made Americans wonder about the stability of democracy.

Instead of making a comparison of the arrests or the actions of each group, clarification is needed. There is no Black group with an iota of sense that would have dared to overtake the U.S. Capitol building and would have tried to harm those who have been elected to govern America. Any Black group even thinking about a coup d‘etat against the U.S. government would have already been brought to justice before any action could occur.