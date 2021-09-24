Jeanelle Norman: When violence hits closer to home

In our community, if gunshots are heard, it is most likely that someone was wounded or killed.

According to the statistical information gathered by the Decatur police department, there were 132 shootings as of August 2021. In 2020, there were 174 total shootings. With four more months to collect data on shootings, it can be predicted that the number of shootings in 2021 will most likely surpass the 2020 shootings.

Unfortunately, the Black community is plagued with the horror of the imbalance of Black males being represented in the shootings. Oftentimes in reading about the deaths of black males, one has empathy for the families. However, when it hits closer to home the pain is overwhelming.

Perhaps it was just a matter of time before I would experience knowing someone who was killed. The sun had not come up as of 5:10 a.m. on September 10. However, the digital news from the Herald & Review was available. The news: “Decatur - A 19-year-old man has died from injuries received in a shooting Friday morning in Decatur.”

The next sentence revealed the name of the victim who had died at 6:25 a.m. My heart was heavy laden with pain. However, to be clear, my pain could not hardly measure up to the pain of his mother and family.

Aidarrius Woods was a young man with potential for a successful life. He was smart and inquisitive. His dream was to become a truck driver and if he attended college his desire was to be at least three hours from Decatur. He had a one-on-one discussion with Professor Torria Norman, Chair of English Department, at Black Hawk College in Moline.

He left the meeting with a gleam in his eyes and a promise to think seriously about attending college. In addition, Elmer Moore spent time with Aidarrius providing him with words of encouragement.

For sure, he did not have to worry about college financing since Howard Buffett's Foundation had presented him with a full-ride scholarship to any college of his choice. He was awarded the scholarship during a special program ceremony in the summer of 2020. He was to complete high school in the upcoming year. He finished his course work a semester earlier.

My tears are still flowing for Aidarrius. When will the shootings stop? What can the community do to curtail the violent crimes? Truth is, the two questions are million-dollar questions which cause the community to become befuddled and weary.

Not to lay blame at any particular place, it must be acknowledged where perhaps some changes need to take place in our society. Religion was taken out of schools. Religion helped to develop a moral compass in children. The debate about religion in the schools was ferocious. In hindsight, there really was a dire need to replace religion with something that would help develop a “moral compass” in our youth.

Strict laws were introduced which hindered how parents could discipline their children. In keeping it real, Black parents for years have held on to the belief, “spare the rod, spoil the child.” It is inherent in the culture of African Americans to spank or whip their children. However, the law changed how parents could discipline their children.

The time has come for the community to pull together to tackle gun violence. Rev. James Hodges brought Cease-Fire to Decatur in 2007. The program had success stories. The late Betsy Stockard did a noteworthy deed in her Stop-the-Violence Campaign. She began her Stop-the Violence campaign before getting elected to the city council in 1997. Gun violence was curtailed.

Currently, there is absolutely too much gun violence in our city. Isn’t it time for some “coming together” with the goal to provide a better and safer community?

Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.

