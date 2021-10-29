Jeanelle Norman: Where is the sense of urgency with Decatur school board?

Rewind! Rewind!

A portion of a videotape that was in the digital Herald & Review newspaper had to be rewound more than once. At a DPS 61 school board meeting on October 12, surely, the acting superintendent did not tell the school board that a meeting was going to be held “next week’ to continue the discussion on how to address violence in the schools.

However, that is precisely what happened after student ambassadors pleaded for help with the numerous fights happening in the high schools. For school boards to meet, there must be a public notice within a given timeframe. However, superintendents and administrators can be called to a meeting at a moment’s notice.

School safety is an urgent issue that must be dealt with as soon as possible. While it appeared that the administrators were cognizant of the violence, most disturbing was the seemingly lack of urgency to address the problem. The student ambassadors told the board members that fights had been going on since the first day of school.

Where is the sense of urgency? It is understood that the new plans on what was being done to curtail the violence may not have been ready for public consumption. However, it was inexcusable not to let the student ambassadors know that currently the student discipline policies were being implemented to the fullest extent.

The administrators acknowledged that parents want their children to be in a safe environment. Obviously, the school board members were being kind and gentle with the administrators by not publicly demanding answers on what steps had been taken.

The acting superintendent rather quickly suggested that perhaps a former group from the community could be asked to assist the schools with the violence while at the same time expressing not knowing if the group still existed.

The lack of a sense of urgency is disheartening. Without any hesitancy, the school board an public have been told, if valid, some of the following: (1) Students who have been engaged in violence have been suspended or expelled. (2) Principals have had assemblies letting students know the behaviors that are expected at school and which behaviors will not be tolerated. (3) Meetings have been held with parents whose children are disruptive. (4) Administrators have made suggestions, and some remedies have been implemented already.

It is commendable that the district does not want to infringe upon students’ rights. It is a fact the names of the students who have been disciplined cannot be revealed to the public, but what actions or means controlling the violence should be revealed. Providing lip service that the school board wants to have safe schools is meaningless unless the public knows what measures are being taken to keep the schools safe.

Suffice it to say, it is not necessary to reveal every entity of what is being done but at least provide enough information so that it recreates a sense of urgency that something is in place already with the consistency of making improvements.

While it is not time to do the blame game, it is crucial that parents know that there is a sense of urgency and that something is being done to address the school violence which is also a national issue. What role does the school district expect the parents to play? How can the school and parents work as a team to curve the violence? How can other municipalities assist in alleviating the problem?

Round table discussions are essential with the gathering of ideas, but actions are needed if real changes in real times are to occur. The sense of urgency is crucial to the development of resolves.

Jeanelle Norman is the branch president of the Decatur NAACP.

