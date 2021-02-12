Jennifer Smith: Help students share their voices

A few years ago, my daughter came home from her first day of kindergarten. She was so excited to tell me all about her first day of school and quick to ask for a snack. I eagerly listened to her as I unpacked her backpack. When I got to her lunchbox, I noticed that her food was still there, untouched.

I asked her why, and she said she wasn’t able to get the container open and that no one heard her when she asked for help. I was frustrated and disappointed. Why hadn’t anyone noticed that she wasn’t eating? Why hadn’t someone helped her open her food? No one intentionally denied my child food that day, yet she left school hungry.

Not having lunch one day was not devastating for my daughter, but it was a reminder for me that every day we have students sitting in classrooms who feel like they go unnoticed, whose voices are not acknowledged or appreciated, and who are not provided the same access to education as their peers. The Illinois State Board of Education’s proposal for Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning Standards can help ensure that children from all backgrounds feel welcome in their classrooms. When students feel accepted in a classroom, they are able to focus on learning rather than on the fear of being treated unfairly.