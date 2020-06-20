JIM NOWLAN: A cry for help, but what kind of help?

Based on their difficult experiences with gangs in desperate neighborhoods, police — of whatever color — tend to develop, or so I think, us-versus-them attitudes toward gangs. The result is frustration, exasperation, anger toward the miscreants and, as we have seen, brutality at times.

I returned this past year to East St. Louis, to be on a panel to discuss urban-rural similarities. Since my time in the town in the early 1980s, the city has shrunk from 55,000 to 26,000, fewer than half as many residents. With big swaths of vacant land in the heart of town, the city gave the impression of abandonment. Because housing segregation had diminished since I was last in the city, apparently those who could have moved out, leaving the remainder with even less community leadership.

How to respond to the cries for help for desperate communities like East St. Louis?

The Us-es — probably including you and me — are willing to spend some money on the Thems, out of our church upbringing to support the poor — especially if there is also benefit for the Us-es. For example, increasing the educational achievement of the Thems will benefit the whole of our economy.

But money isn’t primarily the issue. The issue is dysfunctional subcultures. (I define culture as distinct patterns of behavior.)